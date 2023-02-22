Vera Grace Canterbury Bulger
July 14, 1928 – February 12, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Vera Bulger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Vera Grace Canterbury Bulger
July 14, 1928 – February 12, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Vera Grace Bulger, 94, passed peacefully at home in East Wenatchee, WA, with family beside her.
Verya was born July 14, 1928, to parents, Artemus Canterbury and Minnie (Cumbo) Canterbury, joining her brothers, Vene and Warren, and sisters, Julia and Mabel. She learned at an early age how to live frugally and work hard. Living through The Depression and World War II, taught her to repurpose and reuse possessions. This character trait sustained her throughout life's joys and challenges. She attended school in Tonasket, WA, and graduated from eighth grade. Vera worked a number of jobs as a young woman. While woking at a local department store, she met a young man, Roy Allie. Their love blossomed and they married on June 19, 1945. They were married 18 years, and had ten children before she was widowed at age 35. She worked at the warehouse as a fruit sorter to provide for her children. She was a single parent for years. In November of 1990, she married Jordon Bulger. They became “snowbirds” for 25 years, and travled the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
Vera grew up in the Free Methodist Church and knew Jesus as her Savior and Lord. In her later life, she fellowshipped at Evergreen Baptist Church in Cashmere, WA.
Vera is survived by her children: Carolyn (Lawrence) Rawls, Wayne Allie, Clifford (Karen) Allie, Vernice Watson (Randy Simmonds), Jeanette (Wendell) Dooley, Wanda (Mike) Olmstead, Leroy Allie, and step-son, Greg (Susan) Bulger; 23 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husbands, Roy Allie and Jordon Bulger; and children: Carmen, Charles, and Charlene,
A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church, 5837 Evergreen Dr., Cashmere, WA, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023. A time of sharing and fellowship will follow.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.