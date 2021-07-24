Vera Mae Bagwell Sorenson

Vera Mae Bagwell Sorensen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. After an extended illness, she passed away at home on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born April 11, 1934, in Entiat, WA, to Frank J. and Bertie L. Bagwell. She attended Chelan public schools and graduated from Chelan High School, in 1952. She often told the story of her father rowing her and her siblings across the Columbia River to meet the school bus each day.
Vera married LeRoy Sorensen on Christmas Eve, in 1952. They traveled across the United States with the U.S. Air Force, spending time in Colorado, Texas, and Maine. After their four-year enlistment and a long journey home, Vera and LeRoy purchased family property on Stayman Flats, where they raised apples, until their retirement in 2006. They were blessed with five children: Mike (Marilyn) of East Wenatchee, WA, Terry (Jesse) of Mexico; Gerry of Chelan, WA, Lori (Dan) of Entiat, WA, and Kelly (Carrie) of Entiat, WA.
Vera drove school bus for nearly ten years, serving Stayman Flats families. She did this in addition to farming, nurturing children (her own and any neighboring youngsters), growing and harvesting a huge garden, and tending to the needs of her aging loved ones. Vera knew no strangers and was generous to all. She never hesitated offering food, a place to stay, a listening ear, or candid advice. Vera loved genealogy research and spent decades putting together family history. Vera and LeRoy were enthusiastic square dancers and were members of the Columbia River Twirlers.
Vera is survived by her husband, LeRoy; her five children; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Vera was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings: Lyle, Jane, Shirley, and Joe.
Visitation will take place at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA, on July 30, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the same location on July 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
