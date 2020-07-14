Vera Sherman
January 5, 1931 - July 5, 2020
Sedro Woolley, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Vera Sherman, former an East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home in Sedro Woolley, WA. She was born January 5, 1931, to Otis and Flossie (nee Phillips) Sanders in Loy, AR. Vera was raised on hard work, picking cotton as a child in Oklahoma and Texas. Her family later found work in Washington, in the fruit industry. She met and married George Sherman, in 1946, in East Wenatchee. The young couple started their family, in 1948, during a brief move back to Arkansas. They returned to Washington, where their remaining four children were born, living in Douglas County for a time, before moving to Burlington, WA, in the early 1950's. They cleared their own property on Bow Hill, started farming, and built their home. Vera and George were good partners. Vera worked hard carrying rounds of cedar to make shakes for their home, in addition to feeding five children and a husband. She never complained or hesitated to jump in and do what needed doing. She worked day in and day out. Vera and George moved their family to Brewster, WA, in the late 1960's where they owned and operated the Lincoln Tavern and Lamplighter Café & Lounge. On their return to Douglas County, in 1971, they worked in Orondo, WA, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. The family ultimately settled in East Wenatchee, where they started and successfully ran Sherman Orchards. Vera continued to operate the orchard after George passed, with her sons: Edgar and Albert, until deciding it was time for some fun in the early 2000's, when she handed the orchard reins to the boys.
Always active, her retirement included church activities, time spent with lady friends, singing with the Senior Center singers, knitting, crocheting, and exercise classes. Even at 70, Vera could out work and out walk most 30 year-olds in the orchard. She was a humble, determined woman with great physical strength, who had unending love for and devotion to her family. In 2014, Vera moved to Sedro Woolley, WA, to live with her daughter, Velda, and son-in-law, Peter Blair, where she enjoyed a beautiful home and scenery, the blessing of love of family, and the gift of excellent care when she needed it.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband of 51 years, George; daughter, Frances Sherman; granddaughter, Kelly Blouin; and sisters: Faye and Alva Jean. She is survived by her children: Velda (Pete) Blair, Marsha (Ray) Cockle, Edgar (Charlene) Sherman, and Albert (Jean) Sherman; grandchildren: Ron Smith, Denise Elliott, Jeremy Elliott, Jason Blair, Kerri Sherman, Luke Sherman, Jake Wamsher, and Hunter Sherman, and their families; nine great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives in Arkansas and Washington
Per her request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mt. Vernon, WA, 98273.