Verlee Irene Cavadini
December 6, 1940 – July 9, 2022
Bridgeport, WA
Verlee Irene Cavadini, 81, of Bridgeport, WA, passed away on July 9, 2022, at Regency Harmony House after extended health issues. Verlee was born on December 6, 1940, to Forest and Irene Hunt in Wenatchee, WA. Verlee attended Bridgeport Elementary and Bridgeport High School and graduated Salutatorian from Bridgeport High School, in 1959. After graduating high school, she went onto to study nursing at Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, WA, and graduated in 1962, with an RN Degree.
After graduating from Nursing school, Verlee and Norman Cavadini married on June 16, 1962. While Norman finished his education at WSU, Verlee worked for the Colfax Hospital. Verlee and Norman then moved back to Bridgeport, WA, where she and Norman worked the family farm for 60 years. Verlee also worked at the Brewster Hospital part time upon moving back to Bridgeport. In 1964, Verlee and Norman welcomed their first daughter, Janice, who was then followed by daughter, Julene, son, Daniel, and son, Darrin. Verlee and Norman Cavadini celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year on June 16th.
Verlee was a two-time cancer survivor. Her positive attitude, faith, and support of family, friends, and doctors helped her fight against cancer. Verlee dedicated her life to helping others. She was a volunteer coordinator for Interfaith Volunteer Services. She provided one-on-one assistance to seniors needing help in household chores and recruited and trained volunteers to serve seniors in the Bridgeport-Brewster area. She served as a volunteer with the school health clinic, was a counselor to cancer patients, an EMT and First Responder for Fire District #3, a 4-H leader, and an honorary Chapter Farmer (FFA). Verlee was very active in the farm and all of her children's school activities. She was named Citizen of the Year in 1989, by the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce for all or her volunteer work. Verlee was a team leader for 12 years for Relay for Life Angels of Hope. Church and her faith were very important to Verlee. She taught at St. Annes Catholic Church for 25 years and was Diocesan President of the Council of Catholic Women of the Yakima Diocese. She was also the Seattle Province Director of the state of Washington on the National Council of Catholic Womens Board. She attended Catholic conventions across the nation. Verlee was involved in various charities. She enjoyed traveling and visited the Holy Land of Israel and Rome, Italy, where she saw Pope John Paul II. She also visited Ireland with family relatives.
Verlee is survived by her husband, Norman Cavadini; children: Janice Cavadini-Marton, Julene Symonds, Daniel Cavadini, and Darrin Cavadini; and grandchildren: Danyelle Cavadini, Cameron Cavadini, Alec Marton, and Tatelyn Cavadini. She was preceded in death by parents, Forest and Irene Hunt; brothers: Arlin and Delmar; and a baby boy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with the Rosary following at 7:00 p.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 214 5th St. S., Brewster, WA . Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on July 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., and Graveside Services will follow at the Bridgeport Cemetery. Lunch will be served immediately following the services at Bridgeport High School. The family requests donations be made in Verlee's name to Cancer Care of NCW (Our House) located at 1708 Castle Rock Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.barneschapel.com. The family has entrusted Barnes Chapel, Brewster, WA, with arrangements.