Verna Jean Smith Kiehn passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 6, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on December 11, 1926, to Dwight Bruce Smith and Blanche Boston Smith, in their house on the family owned Skookum Dairy on Peshastin Creek. When her older brother left to join the war, she and her older sister took over the milk deliveries throughout the upper valley. Verna graduated from Peshastin High School, in 1945, and married her high school sweetheart, Herb Kiehn, in 1948; and they then moved to his family farm on Beecher Hill, where she lived until this year and her failing health made it necessary that she receive additional care.
Verna was a devoted mom, homemaker, and farm wife. She will be forever remembered for Verna beans, the 'secret recipe" applesauce, her red velvet cake, and her famous fried chicken that everyone fought over. She was also very involved with her children’s activities, school accomplishments, and sporting events. Verna worked for many years, through the harvest season, for Blue Bird warehouse. Herb and Verna were avid golfers and members of the Leavenworth Golf Club for over 50 years. She continued to play for many years after Herb's death, particularly enjoying her Monday 9-Hole ladies club games. After Herb retired, they would often head south in the winter to golf, see new sights, and meet up with friends old and new.
Verna is survived by daughters: Roxie George and Renee Morris, sons: Dave (Corky) Kiehn and Dwight (Pam) Kiehn all of Peshastin, WA; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Herb Kiehn; her brother, John Smith; and sisters, MaryEllen Betz and Susan Waddle.
Many thanks to Fabiola Garibay and the wonderful staff of Golden Years Adult Family Home and the angels of Hospice.
A small, family gathering will be held to celebrate Verna's life over the Christmas Holidays. Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
