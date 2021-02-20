Vernon Floid Ball
December 21, 1926 – January 26, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Vernon Floid Ball was born in Sommersville, MO, on December 21, 1926, to Esther Tice and Benjamin Ball. Shortly thereafter, Dad moved with his grandparents and mother to Bartlesville, OK, where he spent his early years. When he was two, Esther married Levi Quin Hiner, and with him she had five more children: Marie, Jim, Jerry, Gene, and Dean. It was a full house with lots of mouths to feed and they were living through the dustbowl days in Oklahoma. In 1938, the family decided to leave the rigors of the dustbowl and go west. They arrived in the Yakima Valley, where they, including the kids who were old enough, found work as farm laborers. “Life was hard but there was not time to dwell on it.” World War II broke out and Dad joined up with the U.S. Navy at age 17. He was sent to the Pacific Theatre on the newly commissioned USS Cape Gloucester, where he served as a Quad 40 gunner. He was on one of the first ships into Nagasaki, after the bomb, to help with the clean up and to rescue prisoners of war. For his service, he was awarded two bronze stars. He related much later that the horrors of the experience were tolerable, only because he felt that the war was the thing that would keep the world safe, so his children would never have to see the things he had. After his honorable discharge in June of 1946, he reunited with his girlfriend, Ursella Pierce, and they were married in September of that year.
Life was tough back again working in the fields of the Yakima Valley. Work that included housing, such as it was, was hard to find. Over the next five years, three children were welcomed into the family, Joan Marie, in 1947, Michael Lenn, in 1948, and Marc Lee, in 1951. There was not much to live on, but Dad and Mom always said they were poor in goods, but rich in love, faith, and family. When the older two kids were school age, they decided it was time for mom to get an education, if they were ever going to get ahead. She went to Yakima Valley Junior College days and took care of the house and family evenings, while dad worked as many jobs as he could. After mom had completed as much education in Yakima as she could, the family moved to College Place, WA, where she enrolled in Walla Walla College to finish her degree in education. Teachers were scarce, so she was able to teach with a certificate while she finished her BA. Seven years later, she graduated. Dad worked in Pendleton, OR, for the Harris Pine Mill during those years, piling lumber on the green chain. He developed biceps to die for, that were the envy of his young sons.
In 1965, the family moved to Basin City, WA, where Dad managed a large apple orchard and Mom taught in the public school. Dad loved to bird hunt and fish the potholes of the basin, with his son, Lenn. In 1968, they moved to Mallot, WA, to manage another orchard. In 1969, the opportunity to go to Alaska and work on a floating logging camp, with his brother, Dean, opened up and they decided to take the adventurous leap. Dad worked on the water bundling logs and Mom taught in the one room school. 1973 saw them taking the opportunity to buy a cherry orchard near Prosser, WA, and they moved again. Eventually, they also acquired an adjacent orchard, making the orchard land nearly 100 acres, where they farmed apples and cherries. In the mid '70's, Dad decided to find his birth father, Benjamin Ball. He made the trip to Kansas City, MO, to try to look him up. He was found and to Dad's surprise, he also found four half sisters: Betty, Thelma, Sandra, and Vicki. These girls welcomed him with open arms, as the long lost brother they always wanted. They became fast friends and a real joy in Dad's life. Dad then explored his long time love of beekeeping. He began to acquire many hives and grew a pollinating business, moving over 1500 hives between the almonds in central California, and into orchards from the Columbia River, to the Canadian border. Life was busy. Lenn worked with his dad on the farm. It seemed to be a happy yet stressful time, but they were thriving.
In the 1990’s, Dad sold the farm and retired to Wenatchee, WA. Dad kept himself busy doing yard care, golfing, growing roses, and of course, raising his prized dahlias. Meeting his buddies over coffee at Denny’s was a favorite pastime. After mom had cancer, in 2015, it was obvious that she needed more care, so they moved to a retirement apartment at Colonial Vista. There, Dad took on the garden growing tomatoes, roses, and dahlias, and sharing them with all who needed a cheering up or a birthday celebration. Mom survived the cancer and for the next five years she was a cancer survivor. She had a stroke on December 10, 2020, and Dad was devastated. Only the second time I saw him cry. Covid is a terrible thing for seniors now and trying to find a place for mom to rehab was nearly impossible. After a stent in the hospital, she moved to a local assisted living facility, while she was waiting for a room to open for intensive rehab at Colonial Vista. The day she was to move to rehab she was diagnosed with Covid 19. Dad told me he thought he would get Covid as he had kissed her several times the evening before to calm and reassure her. Love doesn’t always win, but then again, yes it did. He talked to me and said he had no regrets – it had been a great 75 years and now maybe it was over. He just wished he could help her. The next week he came down with Covid and seven days later, he went to his rest. He talked to all he loved until the last by phone, reassuring them how much he loved them. What a way to go, Dad. You did it your way. It was beautiful.
He leaves behind Ursella, the woman he loved; three children; nine grandchildren: Jeff, Chad, Lexi, Kisa, Jack, Brandon, Blake, Ani, and Katrina; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Some of the grandkids fondly remember his bear hugs, fishing lessons, and carpet putting.
Till we meet again, hope you are up there enjoying the sunshine and a good cup of coffee with your buddies, before heading to the heavenly dahlia patch.