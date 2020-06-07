Vernon Lee Lester
May 28, 1943 - May 24, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Vernon Lee Lester passed away Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was just shy of his 77th birthday. He was born May 28, 1943, in Odessa, WA, to Gib and Ruth Lester, and raised on their farm, just outside of Soap Lake. After graduating from Soap Lake High School in 1961, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he learned arctic survival and how to reallocate heaters from the trucks of other units. Honorably discharged, he went on to pursue his civilian career as a mechanic, with the reputation of being able to build or repair just about anything. His last job, working at Wells Dam for Douglas County PUD, was clearly the one he loved the most. Affectionately referred to by his co-workers as Uncle Vernesto, he was someone who was remembered as always having a smile and always willing to help.
His retirement years were spent somewhat off the grid at his property outside of Chelan, WA. Continuing his passion for all things mechanical, he spent most of his time tinkering in his shop, repairing or building motorcycles, cars, tractors, quads, custom gadgets or tools, or whatever muse was upon him at the time. He always had time to help someone, and even made daily rounds ‘on the mountain’ to check up on his neighbors. When things went well, he would voice his approval with phrases like, “That is…finer than a frog’s hair split four ways, …like socks on a rooster, or …neater than a skeeter’s peter.” He would show disapproval with expressions this publication cannot print.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by his brother, Bert Lester; nephew' Donald; nieces: Lori and Katie; children: Bonnianne Martin, Robert Scott, Katrina James, Marc Lester, and Roy Lester; and several grandchildren.
There will be a private service.