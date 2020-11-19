Veronica Jean "Vicki" Tapscott
June 7, 1955 - November 7, 2020
Wasilla, AK
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Vicki Tapscott, peacefully passed away at age 65, while at her home in Wasilla, AK. Born Veronica Jean Hull to Wesley Vernon Hull and (Marie) Emma Jean Hull in Clarkston, WA, she was the third of four children, and lived in Lewiston, ID, until moving to Cashmere, WA, in 1963. Vicki graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1973, and attended college at Central Washington University.
She married Charles Lance, in 1974, and together, they had two children: Morgan Lance and Chelsea Lance. Vicki and Charlie separated, in 1985, and later divorced. Vicki moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where she obtained an Executive Administrative Assistant/Accountant Diploma from Trend College, in 1985, and in 1988, she began her 24-year long career at the State of Washington, Department of Social and Health Services, in the Office of Support Enforcement.
In 1988, Vicki married Victor Tapscott and together, they had one child, Robert Tapscott. Vicki and Vic divorced, in 1998. She moved to Wasilla, AK, in 2012, to be closer to her daughter's family.
Vicki's strong faith was an inspiration to many. She enjoyed worshipping through music, led many choral sections in various church congregations over the years, and played many musical instruments, her favorite being the flute. Vicki was a breast cancer survivor, had an abiding love of turtles and carousels, and took up scrapbooking and cardmaking with her best friend, Karen, sending out beautifully handmade cards for birthdays and holidays, or - with her "usual style and grace" - at least within the vicinity of those birthday and holiday dates.
Vicki was an avid sports fan and would closely follow the Seattle Mariners' and Seahawks' seasons. She also supported the Wenatchee Applesox for several years, attending as many games as she could, and sponsoring players at her own home.
Above all these interests however, Vicki's most favorite thing was being a mother and a Grammy. Vicki's love for her children and grandchildren was unsurpassed. Her generosity and kindness were abundant with everyone she met, and she would always find "the bright side" of life to look at.
Vicki is survived by her three children: Julia V'tar (Morgan) of Washington, Chelsea (and son-in-law, Josh) Westerberg of Wasilla, AK, and Rob Tapscott of Portland, OR; and her three grandchildren: Taiya Westerberg, Dylan Gadberry, and Byer Westerberg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Marie.
A Memorial Service in Wasilla, AK, will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Creekside Church, 2201 S. Knik Goosebay Rd., and another service will be held in the Wenatchee Valley, during the summer of 2021 (date TBD). The family requests that donations be made to Operation Christmas Child, in lieu of flowers.