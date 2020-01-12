Veryle Miller
Chelan, WA
Veryle Miller, 89 years old, went to be with Jesus on December 31, 2019. Veryle was born in Hays, KS, April 6, 1930. During his childhood, his family moved frequently and eventually settled in Lake Chelan, WA. Veryle was drafted into the Army in March of 1951, during the Korean War. He married Gloria Dietrich, March 3, 1951, (68 years of marriage) just two days before leaving for boot camp. During the war, he was stationed in Sendai, Japan.
In 1953, Veryle received an honorable discharge and returned to Chelan to work for Blair Pontiac. He had a knack and passion for building and customizing cars and various other mechanical equipment. In 1955, Veryle and his wife, Gloria,
began farming apples in the Lake Chelan Valley. He loved being an orchardist and grew top quality fruit. They raised their two children, Mark and Kara, on their orchard and taught them the values of hard work. Veryle also served on the Chelan River Irrigation District for 30 years and was President for 20 years. Veryle retired from farming in 1994, and enjoyed traveling with Gloria for the next ten years. Lake Havasu, AZ, became their winter home until their grandson began playing college basketball. They then stayed home during the winter to travel to as many games as possible.
Veryle loved life and always knew how to have a good time. His sense of humor and laughter was contagious. He had a real gift for telling clever jokes, and the way he'd light up when reminiscing about the good ole days; would make everyone feel like they lived it too. He loved his family and friends with all his heart and was incredibly selfless. He embraced life and lived it fully and actively. Veryle enjoyed water skiing, boating, river rafting, fishing, bowling, hunting, dancing, snowmobiling, and taking his grandchildren camping. He was an avid horseman and owned horses for most of his life. Veryle was also an amazing gardener. Friends and family never left without being sent home with beautiful tomatoes.
Veryle was preceded in death by his daughter, Verlene (1954); son, Mark (1977); mother, Grace (1995); father, Merlan (2000). He is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria of Chelan, WA; daughter, Kara (Harold) Schell of Chelan, WA; brother, Leo (Polly) Miller of Chelan, WA; granddaughter, Resa (Jeff) Tucker of Redmond, WA; grandson, Calin (Britt) Schell of Bellingham, WA; and many nieces, nephews, and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial contributions to Chelan Valley Hope or Wenatchee Human Society. To honor Veryle, a Celebration of Life will be held January 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Campbell's Resort-Stehekin Ballroom, 104 W. Woodin, Chelan, WA. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.