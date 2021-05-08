Vicki Lynn Allen
November 4, 1954 – April 25, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Vicki Lynn Fleming-Allen, 66, a resident of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born on November 4, 1954, in Omak, WA, to the late William D. Fleming and Jeanetta A. Fleming. Vicki attended schools in East Wenatchee. In 1973, she married Theodore R. Herrera. Together, they were blessed with a daughter, Te’dra Ryan Herrera, born on May 23, 1974.
The family remains saddened that Vicki’s struggles began upon the death of her daughter, Te’dra Ryan Herrera, in 2012. She never fully recovered. Vicki shared with her sister’s that after losing her daughter she had a deep pain in her heart that was always there and difficult to bare.
Vicki had a strong love for animals, especially her beloved cat, Allie. She loved to garden and share with her neighbors the bounty of her garden. She always loved being surrounded by pots of flowers, while watching the birds and squirrels from her deck.
After Vicki’s passing, the family was asked to donate her cornea’s, which gave the gift of sight to two people who now can enjoy the beautiful flowers, birds, and ocean, that she so loved.
Vicki Lynn Fleming-Allen is survived by brother, Dean Fleming (Dawna) of Rock Island, WA; sisters: Rhonda Fleming-Rosenberger (Gene) of Quincy, WA, and Laurie Fleming- Evenhus of Rock Island, WA; nephew and nieces: Corey Rosenberger (Taran), Sharmon Evenhus-Huber (Dave), Shawn Evenhus (Kit), Christoffer Dickman (Mariah), and Emily Dickman; and other beloved family members. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, William D. Fleming and Jeanetta A. Fleming (Byrd); daughter, Te’dra Ryan Herrera, sister, Jeanie M. Fleming-Dickman; and nephew, Mark H. Rosenberger.
The family of Vicki would like to thank her caregivers, Arlene and Brigitte, the loving nurses and doctor that gave her care in ICU, and Chaplain Scott.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donation to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 1965, Wenatchee, WA, 98807.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Vicki on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
You are invited to view Vicki’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.