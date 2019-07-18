Vickie Mae Taylor
Manson, WA
On Friday, June 14, 2019, Vickie Mae Taylor, loving daughter, mother, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 57, in her home. She was surrounded by those she loved, her mother, Maureen Mae White; her son; the light of her life, Bryce Alan Glore; and her loving cousin, Terry Stephens.
Vickie was born on July 25, 1962, in Renton, WA, to Maureen Mae Taylor and Jay D. Taylor. Vickie was the fourth child of Maureen and Jay. Three sons were born before Vickie, and when Maureen was pregnant with her fourth child, believing it was another son, had a name picked out: “Joe,” as in “Little Joe” from the TV show, “Bonanza.” To Maureen’s great surprise and delight, it was a girl and she was named Vickie Mae Taylor. Vickie grew up alongside her three brothers and was most interested in Tonka trucks, camping, and fishing. She shared her father’s passion for old cars. She happily worked alongside her three brothers at their father’s wrecking yard. Vickie graduated from high school in Renton, WA. Vickie had a life-long love for all animals. She frequently brought home dogs she found and it was not an infrequent occurrence for litters of kittens to be born in the family home.
On September 25, 1991, Vickie married Alan Glore in Seattle, WA. Vickie and Alan had a son, Bryce Alan Glore born January 17, 1994. In 1996, Vickie, and her son Bryce, moved to Manson, WA, to be close to her mother.
While living in Manson, Vickie, at one time, worked under the head chef at Campbell’s Resort. In 2002, Vickie started work at Lake Chelan Community Hospital. She began her hospital career in the Nutritional Services Department. In 2003, Vickie joined the Behavioral Health Care team in the hospital as a Psychiatric Technician, and in 2013, Vickie became a Certified Nursing Assistant. Vickie loved her time working in the Center for Emotional Trauma Recovery and later, the Sanctuary at the Lake. Vickie preferred working night shifts. She would always introduce herself by saying, “Hello, my name is Vickie. I’m your night protector.” Vickie enjoyed working with all patients, but her favorites were the most challenging patients. Her enormous heart went out to those with the most need.
Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Jay Taylor; and brothers: Steven and Dave Taylor. Vickie is survived by her mother, Maureen Mae White; brother, Jeff Taylor; son, Bryce Glore; uncle, Glen White; aunt, Viola Oberholtzer; cousins: Terry Stephens, Judy Dorsey, Russ Taylor, Debbie Tomlinson, Cindy Taylor, Rex Taylor; nephews: Shawn Derek, Travis and Mitch Taylor; and nieces: Niki Quist, Brittney Taylor, and Tanya Flynn.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either: Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801, or Sanctuary at the Lake, by sending the donation to: Sanctuary, Lake Chelan Hospital Wellness Foundation, P.O. Box 1911, Chelan, WA, 98816. Please note on your check the donation is in honor of Vickie Taylor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Pkwy, Manson, WA, at 11:00 a.m. After the service, a gathering will be held outside the church. Food and beverages will be provided and memories of Vickie may be shared.