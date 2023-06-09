Victor Detering, age 88 ½, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 18, 2023. Victor was born the second of four boys to Floyd and Lois Detering in Vancouver, WA, on October 30, 1934.
After spending time in several small communities teaching, his parents settled on an apple orchard in Manson, WA, where he graduated high school. Victor went on to Washington State College (now University), where he graduated with a degree in horticulture and the Air Force ROTC.
After graduating from college, Victor entered the Air Force, where he became an F100 Super Saber fighter pilot. His time in the Air Force was spent flying all over the world from 1955 to 1963, including participating in the Cuban missile crisis, the cold war in West Berlin, and the early part of Viet Nam. He was a true Top Gun pilot before there were Top Guns!
In 1957, he met the love of his life, Susan, and married her only six weeks later! Shortly afterwards, they were off to France, where their first child, Conrad, was born. A year and half later, they added their second son, Timothy, before moving back to the United States in 1962. As much as he loved flying, Victor's dream was to own his own orchard, which led him to purchase land in Brewster, WA. Just prior to retiring from the Air Force in Clovis, NM, their first daughter, Belinda, was born. The last of the four children, Melissa, was born to Victor and Susan in Brewster, where they lived for 46 years before retiring to East Wenatchee, WA.
Victor's life changed dramatically when he made a deep personal commitment to following Jesus in 1972. He had a passion for learning all he could about his faith and loved to share any new revelations he had. As a couple, they were involved in several churches and Bible studies throughout their lives. Victor never knew a stranger and could be found talking to anyone who would listen. He loved others in the same way he loved Jesus. After Susan passed away in December of 2014, his life revolved around the many churches and Bible studies he attended.
Victor was preceded in death by Susan, his dear wife of 57 years; as well as his parents; and two of his brothers: Floyd and Michael. He is survived by one brother, Conrad and Rosalyn Detering of Aberdeen, WA; his children: Conrad and Amber Detering of East Wenatchee, WA; Timothy Detering and Linda Channel of Wenatchee, WA; Belinda and Chris Hartmann of East Wenatchee, WA; Melissa and Tim Belding of Yakima, WA; daughter-in-law, Diana and Tom Chaplin of Moses Lake, WA; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Wofford of Wenatchee, WA; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee First Assembly of God Church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Victor Detering as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.