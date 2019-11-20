Victor Reese Stanfield
Wenatchee, WA
Victor Reese Stanfield died on November 16, 2019, at the age of 93. He was born in a little house in south Wenatchee, at the end of the bridge, on January 28, 1926. The second of six kids born to E. Reese and Alice Stanfield. Vic grew up through the Depression and survived hard and hungry times. He made it through childhood and served in the Army from 1944-1946. He logged with horses along with his brother, Bud. he drove logging trucks and worked at the sawmill, all the while working on cars and trucks trying to keep them running. He and the boys from Malaga, WA, had quite a time building race cars, too.
Vic married Barbra "Bobbie" Watson in June of 1949. He started his own auto shop, where he worked for over 70 years, repairing anything with a motor. They had three sons: Victor, Gordon, and Danny. Bobbie and Vic had 68 wild and wonderful years together, until her death in 2018.
Vic came from a different breed of man. He was the last of the OLD MEN OF THE MOUNTAIN. When not working, he could be found up in the Colockum area, hunting on the Bruton, and fishing with friends from his youth: Alvin Morden, Glen Harris, Delbert and Glen England, Lloyd Combs, Bill Dorsett, Sr., Norm Fulwiler, Louie Strong, and Ray Driver, They have left a wonderful tradition, with endless stories to tell, that their kids and grandkids will carry on for them with pride.
Vic was a 5'4" dynamo that was still racing his grandkids at age 69. He was a little rough around the edges and he cussed his way through everything. He said it made things work better.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie; parents: Alice and Reese; brothers: Marion, Arlo "Bud", and Larry Stanfield; and sisters: Alma Watson and Violet Daggett. He is survived by his sister, Erma White; sons: Victor (Melissa) Stanfield, Gordon (Shannon) Stanfield, and Dan (Joanie) Stanfield; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A very special thank you to all the people who work for Confluence Health Hospice.
As per Vic’s wishes, there will be no services. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.