Victoria Lee Rosentrater

Victoria Lee Rosentreter
June 26, 1946 – December 23, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Victoria Lee Rosentreter, 73, a 42-year East Wenatchee resident, passed away at her home on December 23, 2019, following a sudden illness. She was born on June 26, 1946, in Orofino, ID, to the late Francis and Beverly Allen Poole. She was raised in the Lewiston and Emmitt, ID, area and graduated from the Emmitt High School. She continued her education, attending Beauty School, and becoming a beautician. She moved to the Seattle, WA, area, where she met Wayne W. Rosentreter. They were later married in November of 1969, and made their home together in Federal Way, WA. There, she raised her two children, until 1977, when she and Wayne then moved to East Wenatchee, where she worked at Highline Convalescent Center in East Wenatchee. Later, she became a well respected Avon lady. They continued to make their home in East Wenatchee. She was a longtime member of the East Wenatchee, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Columbia Hills Ward.
Victoria is survived by her son, Michael Rosentreter and his fiancé, Lori Roscoe, both of Kennewick, WA; six brothers and sisters: Kathy Sullivan of Graham, WA, Rebecca Pinney of Des Moines, WA, Mary Cawley of Wapato, WA, Brian Hamilton of Sea-Tac, WA, Steven Hamilton McCleary of Idaho, James Hamilton of Seattle, WA; and three grandchildren: Ashley, Rachel, and Alisha. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne in July of 2018; and daughter, Angela Delmore in February of 2018.
A Commemoration Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, WA. The Dedication of the Grave and Interment will precede the service at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. All are invited to share a memory on her tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com . Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.