Vince Hand
Wenatchee, WA
Vince Hand was born on January 28, 1929, in Ash Flat, AR, the oldest son of Willie and Vernon Hand. He passed away on June 11, 2020. Vince moved to Wenatchee, WA, as a teenager, in 1943. He married Barbara Bell on December 31, 1947, who preceded him in death on February 23, 2005. They had two sons: Greg Hand of Leola, PA, and Brian Hand, Mountain Home, AR, and one grandson, Kevin Hand. Vince and Barbara lived and worked near Multnomah Falls and Mount Hood, OR, during their first years of marriage. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, in 1951, during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, NE, until he was honorably discharged, in 1955.
After his discharge from the Air Force, he was employed as a plant manager for Max Walker Dry Cleaners in Omaha, NE, and and Council Bluffs, IA. In 1959, he went into business for himself when he purchased a commercial laundry and dry-cleaning plant in Jefferson, IA. From 1959 to 1973 , he owned and operated plants which served all of Green County and parts of several other counties in Iowa.
In Jefferson, Vince was active in the Jaycees, Kiwanis, and as a coach of Little League baseball. In 1973, he sold the business and moved to Salem, AR. He worked as a contractor and for Baxter Travenol Laboratories, until his retirement.
In 2008, he moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to his brothers and sisters in Washington state. He worked part-time at Wal Mart and renewed many friendships from his youth in Arkansas and Washington state. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Wenatchee. He loved to play golf until his health no longer permitted.
He had nine brothers and sisters. His sisters: Elsie Hargrove, Margie Helm, and Guyla Hand; and his brother, Scott Hand; preceded him in death. He has two surviving brothers: Fayette Hand of North Bend, WA, and Max Hand of Oroville, WA. Three sisters survive him: Dorothy Peters of Rock Island, WA, Mary Sue Senseney of Wenatchee, WA, and Lola Heinrich of Billings, MT.