Viola Rose Shrewsbury
June 27, 1921 - August 1, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Viola Rose Shrewsbury, “Vi,” was born on June 27, 2019, to Rose Ann (Penniston) and James Guy Johnson in Everett, WA, and passed from this life into eternity on August 1, 2019, to be greeted by so many who went long before. Raised Episcopalian, she was, as an adult, baptized at First Baptist Church in Ephrata, WA.
Promise kept, she died peacefully in the place she called home for 20 years, after leaving Ephrata, WA, (1951-1999) where, in addition to manager of Dusty’s In-n-Out, she worked at Marjo Theater, Lakeview Drive-In, was a teller at People’s Bank and a Realtor.
Rosie the Riveter, depression era, food and price obsessed, she was a food pusher to the end. No matter how old they got, the grandkids were greeted with “suckers in that drawer over there—good ones, $1.00 a piece.” Flower-loving, feisty, funny, singing Old Mountain Dew on the picnic table at bank parties, writing and reciting poetry; she occasionally cloaked herself in ornery, adorned with colorful language that sent grandkids rolling in laughter. She never left the house without her lotion, shoes, earrings and attire matching, hair in place, and a tube of lipstick to refresh after a meal. (Get up, show up, and look your best for those around you.) Food was love. Her love of cooking and baking kept the family in sugar cookies and old fashioned comfort foods.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Guy Johnson; sister, Iris Brooks-Rogelstad; brothers: Chuck and Lloyd Harris. Her remaining extensive legacy is three daughters: Mellony Henager (Bill), Kathy Lingo, Robin Korach-Shrewsbury; nine grandchildren: Lisa Parton (Darrell), Leslie Chambers-Andrews (Tracy), Dane Henager, Jamie Cook (Dave Cook), Shane Korach, Landen Rovang, Kiley Korach, Jesica Lingo (Ryan Buermann), Josh Parrish; 14 great-grandchildren: Courtney Benson, Becca Chambers, Hilary Osborn (Jordan), Hunter Parton, Britton Parton, Melaina Cook, Shayli Cook, Keanuna Cook, Rivers Cook, Jack Birks, Malachi Korach, Shaeden McGrew, Tyson McGrew, Bostyn McGrew; three great-great-grandchildren: Tinlee Benson, Bryler Millicent, Adalee Osborn; and special long, long time friends: Mary Barbee of Soap Lake, WA, Elizabeth Reed of Snohomish, WA, Virginia VanDorien of Wenatchee, WA.
A huge thank you to her compassionate Dr. Samuel Ortiz, Home Health Wound Care (Kelly Wright), HOSPICE (Barb Q and ALL) - amazing people who paved the way on a difficult journey.
A Family Service was held at her home to say goodbye, to honor and celebrate her life. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.