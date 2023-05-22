Violet E. Musilek

Violet “Vy” E. Musilek, 104, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 9, 1919, to John and Lydia Hochstetter in Havelock, ND.
Vy, her parents, and four siblings, all lived in Lowry, SD. Her family relocated to Yakima, WA, in the late 1930s.
On July 3, 1939, Vy married Joe Musilek in Yakima, WA. While living in Yakima, their oldest son, Dary, was born. As a Chevron (Standard Oil) employee, Joe's job required he and Vy move to a different location in Washington state.
While Joe was away serving in WWII, Vy contributed to the war efforts by being a driver for the men building Grand Coulee Dam in Wilbur, WA. In the late 1950's, Joe was transferred to Moses Lake, WA, through his job with Chevron. Their second son, Kelly, was born during this time.
After Joe retired in 1971, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, and opened Joe's South End Chevron until 1984. Vy assisted Joe with the books and upkeep of the business during this time. Following Joe's second retirement, they bought a motor home and traveled with friends and family, enjoying the coasts and campgrounds throughout Oregon and Washington.
All through Vy's life, she was known for her beautiful clothing for any occasion, her hospitality and graciousness for hosting elaborate events, and her talent for dancing.
Vy is survived by her sons: Dary (Pat) and Kelly (Diane); three grandsons: Greg (Barbara), Kyle (Daralyn), and Kory; and one great-grandson, Tyler. Vy now joins her dancing partner and husband of 69 years, Joe, dancing to heaven's music.
The family would like to send out a special thank you for all the kindness, and care provided to Vy from the Palliative Care Team (Kristen), and Hospice Nurses (Brandy). Your support was appreciated during this time.
A Private Family Service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you make donations to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or your favorite charity. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.