Violet Mae Grebb
September 23, 1927 - December 5, 2021
Quincy, WA
Violet Mae Grebb, 94, of Quincy, WA, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021. She was born Violet Mae Winter on September 23, 1927, near Eaton, CO, to Jacob and Hannah Winter. Growing up in a large family as the eldest of her clan, she oversaw her younger siblings and learned responsibility early in life. As a young girl, she would often help her father with his farming; she cultivated the farmland and even ran the buck-rake, during the farm’s haying operation.
Violet attended schools in Eaton and Galeton, CO, and graduated from Galeton High School, in 1946. After high school, she met Donald Grebb, who lived on a neighboring farm. They were married January 23, 1947, in Greeley, CO, and that year began farming on their own. Their sole transportation was a beet truck. They farmed the next few years in northern Colorado, and then heard of a new opportunity in Washington, the Columbia Basin Irrigation Project, which provided an ample water supply for farming.
In January of 1957, Violet and Don, with their family, along with his brother, Jack, and their parents, Al and Mary, made the move to Washington. They traveled in a caravan of trucks, pickups, and cars. A Wyoming blizzard hampered their travel, and it took them seven days to arrive at their new home in Quincy, WA. During the early years in the Columbia Basin, Don did the farming, while Violet would cut potato seed in the spring. When the fall came, she would help with driving truck, during potato and beet harvest.
Violet enjoyed bowling and played on a league in Quincy, in the 1970's and early 1980's. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Quincy, and served on the Altar Committee for many years. Violet’s passion was her family. She loved to cook and bake for them. Violet would spend many hours researching new recipes and was especially known for her desserts. If after preparation it passed her standards, you were pretty much assured it would become a family classic. In Violet and Don’s retirement, the couple enjoyed Country and Western dancing, trips to Branson, MO, and other travel. Cleanliness was Violet’s constant virtue, and you would always do well to check your shoes at the door to make sure they were not muddy! A very industrious homemaker, Violet, in her 90's was more energetic than many are in their 60's!
Violet is survived by her son, Jerry (Linda) Grebb of Ellensburg, WA; daughter, Joanie (Jeff) Schwint of Quincy, WA; and daughter-in-law, Camille Grebb of East Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren: Julie (Rusty) Figgins of Ellensburg, WA, Chase Grebb of East Wenatchee, WA, Josh (Makena) Schwint of East Wenatchee, WA, and Jaclyn Schwint (Charlie Perez) of Airway Heights, WA; as well as two great-grandchildren: Will Figgins of Ellensburg, WA, and Isla Schwint of East Wenatchee, WA. Also surviving are sisters: Margie Becker, Joanne (Steve) Cecil, and Linda Winter, all from Colorado. Violet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Grebb; son, Tom Grebb; brothers: Arthur, Larry, Harold, Richard, and Ronnie Winter; as well as a sister, Shirley Kerns.
A small Family Service will be held in her honor.