Virgil Van Winkle, a lifetime resident of the Wenatchee Valley, WA, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2022, in the loving care of his wife, Sue. Virgil was born in Wenatchee on May 7, 1941, to Mary and Elmer Van Winkle. The family lived on apple orchards around the Wenatchee Valley. In 1961, when the Rocky Reach Dam project flooded the family's home south of Entiat, WA, the family moved to Monitor, WA.
Virgil attended schools in Cashmere, WA, and Entiat, graduating from Entiat High School in 1959. After attending Wenatchee Valley College, he earned a degree from Central Washington College. He married Sue Pace on May 8, 1965; and, until health issues forced his early retirement, he farmed with his father and brothers, Jerry and Don, at Van Winkle Orchards in Orondo, WA.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents; three infant siblings; his parents-in-law; brothers: Jerry and Don; a nephew and a niece. He is survived by his wife, Sue Van Winkle; sister, Sharon (Ron) Harnden; sisters-in-law: Marge Tibeau, Yvonne Van Winkle, Pam Van Winkle; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Palliative Care and Hospice nurses and doctors, and the Home Health team for their guidance and care during his illness.
At his request, there will be no services. Please express your thoughts and memories on out online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
