Virgilee L. Garrett
September 4, 1942 – March 27, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
"Virgie" was born in Pontiac, MI, to Shirley Lorine Vandecar and Randal Lon Trout, where she spent her childhood with her large and loving family. Her mother, Shirley, relocated with her three daughters to Southern California, where Virgie met the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Gerald W. Garrett, originally from Missouri. Together, they created a happy family with four daughters. Donnita Jo, Sharon Naomi, Lisa Marlene, and Rebecca Jayne lived an adventurous life, as Virgie and Jerry loved camping with their large family.
In 1979, they relocated to Wenatchee, WA, after falling in love with the area on a trip to Spokane, WA, to visit Jerry’s brother, David. Finally, they settled in East Wenatchee, WA, with the two youngest daughters. Jerry was a longtime employee of Alcoa and Virgie worked at K-mart. Virgie was an avid bowler, where she made many friends, and was an expert crossword puzzler.
Virgie loved to accompany Jerry on many adventures: four wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, boating, and finally became his dedicated golf companion. They could be spotted at many area golf courses in all types of weather. She truly loved taking care of her man. Family and their many friends always were amazed and encouraged by their steadfast and enduring love story. For close to 65 years, they were each other’s best friend and staunch supporter. They set the bar for how a happy and successful marriage should be. Their long and loving commitment to each other continues to inspire hope in all their children and grandchildren. Everyone should know that kind of love.
Virgie was preceded in death by her parents; and three of her sisters: Ronnie, Jerry Lynn, and Donna. She is survived by her adoring husband, Jerry; their four daughters and their spouses; seven grandchildren: Donna, Breezi, Chelsea, Haylee, Sierra, Natalie, and Kensey; and three great-grandchildren: Zoee, Donnita, and Xander; as well as three other sisters: Nita, Rocky, and Verna; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Virgie’s life will be remembered for her unconditional love of her husband and family and though we will all miss her smiling face and warm embrace, she will live on in our hearts forever, dancing with her beloved prince to their favorite group, The Platters.
