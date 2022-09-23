Virginia Belle Murphy passed away on September 16, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 90. She was born on November 2, 1931, in Camas, WA, to Charles and Belle Roley, at the home of her aunt and uncle. She grew up in Kelso, WA, then Bend, OR, graduating at Bend High School. She was thrilled to attend her 70th high school reunion in 2020. Virginia attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1953, with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics.
After college, she taught high school home economics in Oregon, where she met her future husband. They married in December of 1953, and settled in Woodburn, OR, then eventually moved to Spokane, WA. Together, they had four children before divorcing after 27 years. Virginia moved to Moses Lake, WA, then settled in Chelan, WA, in 1988.
Chelan became home for Virginia, where she was active in the community and continued her participation in many organizations, particularly the Business and Professional Women (BPW) and Soroptimist Club. She served on local and state levels in many offices. She also held several jobs over the years in banking, local businesses, and almost 25 years with the Lake Chelan Health & Wellness Foundation (LCHWF), retiring at the age of 88. Virginia served many future health care leaders by helping award and distribute countless scholarships and continuing education through LCHWF.
Virginia is survived by her four children: Deborah West, LeeAnn Tibbals, Glenda Milliette (Mitchell) and Brian Murphy. She has eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several grand-dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers: James and Emil Roley; and son-in-law, David Tibbals.
Her family would like to thank all the wonderful caring people at Heritage Heights, where Virginia resided since January of this year. Her family would also like to thank Lake Chelan Health, and especially Central Washington Hospital, who cared for her since late August, after an accident.
Scholarships to help people continue their education were dear to her heart. Memorials in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the LCHWF Scholarship Fund in her name at P.O. Box 1911, Chelan, WA, 98816, or visit lchealthwellness.com.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA.