Virginia E. Clarke
October 31, 1929 - May 3, 2021
Peshastin, WA
Virginia was born in the Campbell’s home, on Peshastin Creek, on October 31, 1929. She was proud to call herself a farm girl her entire life. She loved teaching her children and grandchildren about the place where she came from. Virginia graduated from Peshastin High School, in 1947. She was an attendant to the Apple Blossom princess that year, riding the float in the Apple Blossom Parade. After graduation, Virginia went to work in the office at Peshastin Fruit Growers. In 1949, she married Edward Clarke and moved to the ranch on the North Road, where they converted an old carriage barn into a house. It was the home they lived in and she loved for almost 72 years. More than anything else, Virginia was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma. She was an avid reader and instilled in her four children a love of books. She was an accomplished sewer and needleworker, passing her skills on to her daughters. She loved gardening and working alongside Ed, as a farm-wife raising apples and pears. For many years, she drove truck during harvest, hauling fruit for the ranch.
After retirement, Virginia and Ed were able to travel extensively around the world. She always enjoyed seeing new places and meeting new people, but she was the happiest when she got back home to her farm on the North Road.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Edward Clarke; daughter, Janice Merriman (Douglas); son, Douglas Clarke; daughter, Melissa Clarke (James Duggan); seven grandchildren: Colin, Erin, Kelly, Mason, Maggie, Alec, and Laura; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Clarke.
Virginia’s life will be remembered and celebrated on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Light in the Valley Community Church, 8455 Main St., Peshastin, WA. Private family interment will take place at Peshastin Cemetery. Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, 308 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Peshastin Public Library, 8396 Main St., Peshastin, WA, 98847.
