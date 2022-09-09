Virginia “Gin, Mrs. B. Bunny” Beresford
July 25, 1927 – August 4, 2022
A love letter to my mom:
Dear Mom,
You dedicated a major portion of your life to raising me, teaching me, mentoring me and showing me how to be the best person ever. Everything I know about life came from you. Every skill I have as a wife, sister, mom, teacher, volunteer, friend and all-around good citizen, I learned from you. You taught me that giving back is the rent you pay to live on this earth. Holy smokes! You were liberated before the phrase was coined. You were the first and only woman in our neighborhood to own your own car (and you paid for it yourself). The independence you taught me was wonderful, but sometimes gets me into trouble. I'm trying to do you proud and raise equally independent, skilled, compassionate, giving children, but I have to admit, I've failed in a few areas. I haven't been PTA President, but did start a wonderful store at the high hchool. I haven't chaired an Alpine World Cup, climbed Mt. Rainier, or hot-air ballooned. I haven't driven cancer patients, cooked pies for the Millionaire's Club at Thanksgiving, taught English in my home to Spanish speaking women in my community or delivered Meals on Wheels. I did help-out lots in my kid's classrooms, but can't imagine doing it in my 80's. I haven't been a part of building 14 Habitat Homes, gotten Hispanic kids to college, or represented ESL kids in court. I haven't taught my girls to can or knit, but they do know how to make your freezer jam and I know all the words to your favorite song, Andy William's Moon River. The girls are both wonderful mothers and I know Charley will be a GREAT dad. They learned so much from you and Papa.
The most wonderful gift you gave me, was the love you showed my kids. It was more than great at the time, but as I've become a grandma, my appreciation for that love has multiplied by a bazillion. I've never known anyone like you. You played so many roles in my life. You were my mom, my dad's wife, my kid's grandma, my grandkid's great-grandma and most importantly, you were my best friend. You were my moral compass and inspiration to all that is good and right in this world.
The trouble is, mom, you set the bar so darn high. I will never give up trying to make you proud. I'm going to miss you, but I need to be happy for you. You're back with Char, the one and only love of your life. I love you to the Moon and back. Thanks for all the great lessons. I need to step it up now and take it from here. Please know the apple didn't fall far from the tree. Get out of my way world, I've got mountains to climb (literally).
I don't know that anyone can really comprehend that you spent every day of your life paying it forward, (except for Fridays, during the winter. That was for skiing). I'll carry you in my heart forever.
Love, Joan (Beresford McGovern)
A wonderful Celebration of Virginia's Extraordinary Life, well spent, will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Washington Athletic Club, 1325 6th Avenue, Seattle, WA, 98101. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charles and Virginia Trust at U.S. Charitable Trust. An endowment they've used to give scholarships.
Oh, I'm in pieces. It's tearing me up but I know
A heart that's broke is a heart that's been loved
You were an angel in the shape of my mum
You got to see the person I have become
Spread your wings and I know
That when God took you back, he said, Hallelujah, you're home
(Ed Sheeran)