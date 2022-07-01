Virginia Helen O'Keeffe, 95, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away to eternal rest on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born July 8, 1926, in the small town of Long Prairie, MN, the oldest of six, to Valentine Thoennes and Leona Angeline Hengemuhle.
At the age of 17, the family moved to Portland, OR, due to the war, and to look for work. Virginia attended nursing school after high school graduation, during which, she met her loving husband, Patrick O'Keeffe. They were wed in 1950, in Klamath Falls, OR, where Virginia worked as a nurse at the Veterans Hospital. Virginia lived most of her life in East Wenatchee, WA, where she and her husband, Patrick, raised their family of seven children.
Virginia is survived by one sister, Mary Ann Crow of Portland, OR; children: Teresa C. Bakse of Elma, WA, James N. (Cindy) of Snohomish, WA, Jean M. (Lonnie) of Wenatchee, WA, Neil E. (Debbie) of Spokane Valley, WA, Nancy A. of Tumwater, WA, and Eileen V. Long (Mitch) of Rochester, MN; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; including numerous treasured nieces, nephews and their children. Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Patrick C. (2004); her parents, Valentine and Leona Thoennes; brother, Florian (Bud) and his wife, (Patricia); and three sisters: Marcy (Robert) Cash, Roselyn (Richard) Anderson, and Constance (Victor) Beck; a son-in-law, Cpt. William E. Bakse, Jr. (2009); and one son, Thomas P. O'Keeffe (2021).
Virginia deeply loved each and all of her children, who will greatly miss her listening ear and words of comfort.
A Rosary will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and Virginia's Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Joseph Catholic School, 600 St. Joseph Place, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements by Jones&Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.