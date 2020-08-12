Virginia L. Bither

Virginia L. "Ginny" Bither
January 23, 1927 - July 30, 2020
Leavenworth, WA
Ginny grew up in Modesto, CA, and graduated from Modesto High School. She married her sweetheart, Bob, in 1947, and they raised three children: Larry, Tom, and Bev, while living in Mountain View, CA. She also worked part-time for an accountant during those years. The family moved to Bellevue, WA, where Ginny worked as a bookkeeper in a dental office. In her spare time, Ginny and Bob loved to travel, have friends over, and were big fans of both the Mariners and the Seahawks. Many fun times were spent at those games with friends.
Ginny was a kind, caring and compassionate person. She was an extremely loyal friend and made a lot of people feel very loved. She will be missed.
Ginny is survived by her daughter, Bev Ellis; her son, Tom Bither; three granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren.