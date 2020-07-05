Virginia Lee Recchia
Wenatchee, WA
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Recchia, age 85, was a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee Valley. She passed away at home, on June 12, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends, from complications of a stroke. She was born in Banks, OR, on December 16, 1934. Ginny moved to Cashmere, WA, and graduated from high school. She moved to Seattle, WA, and attended Burnley School of Art. After returning to the valley, Ginny met the love of her life, Loreto “Ric” Recchia, and they were married for 62 years.
Ginny loved camping with Ric. She was always the camp cook on their hunting trips up the Clockum. They adopted Kevin Recchia of Wenatchee, WA, and Tygerr Recchia of Kent, WA. Ginny did management training for Associated Grocers. She retired from Albertsons as head cake decorator. Many a class of the kids, benefited from her wonderful cakes. After Ginny retired, she went on to get her Real Estate License, did set up for Jo-Ann Fabrics, and merchandising for Costco. She also worked at Collectors Gallery, doing displays and receiving merchandise. Ginny loved working and did many other things.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Ralf Musser; brother; and sisters. She is survived by Kevin and Tygerr Recchia; sister, Mary Jean Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all that knew her.
A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.