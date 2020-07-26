Virginia "Ginny" McLallin Kaiser
January 5, 1930 - July 6, 2020
Kirkland, WA
Virginia was born January 5, 1930, in Minneapolis, MN, to Max Wilson McLallin and Kathryn Callahan McLallin. Childhood years were spent in Los Angeles, CA, Seattle and Kirkland, WA, graduating from Lake Washington High School, in 1948. Virginia and Lincoln were married in 1950, and were married 65 years, until his passing in 2015.
Ginny's interests were traveling, genealogy, and ceramics.
Active as a member of various organizations, Virginia belonged to the Washington State Mayflower Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonist, and Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and brother, Max Charles McLallin. Ginny is survived by daughters: Kristine Kaiser Crilly (husband, James) of Wenatchee, WA, Kathleen Kaiser Quickstad (husband, John) of Sammamish, WA; son, Steven S. Kaiser of Edmonds, WA; and grandchildren: Michela (David), Kenton, and Drs. Alix Crilly Whitener (husband, Cy) of Malaga, WA.
Barton Family Funeral Service in Kirkland, WA, assisted with arrangements. https://bartonfuneral.com/2020/07/14/virgina-ginny-mclallin-kaiser/