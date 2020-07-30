Virginia Ruth Tontz Cunningham
Wenatchee, WA
Virginia Ruth (Tontz) Cunningham, a longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, two days prior to her 87th birthday. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK, on July 26, 1933, to Walter “Fred” and Hazel (Dillaplain) Douglas. Virginia was the youngest of five children. She grew up and attended school in Edmond, OK. On December 20, 1952, she married Charles Donald Tontz, at Fort Smith, AR, after he returned from the Korean War. They immediately moved and joined his family in the Wenatchee Valley. They were married for nearly 30 years and had three children: Charles “Chuck”, Delcy, and Jennifer. On July 29, 1982, Virginia married Harold Cunningham. They spent nearly twenty-five years together, traveling the United States visiting family, and enjoying their fourteen grandchildren.
Virginia greatly enjoyed quilting and baking for family and friends. She looked forward to planting flowers every spring, and then, regularly sitting on her swing in the backyard, admiring all the beauty. Virginia especially loved singing and valued her years singing with the Wenatchee Senior Center Singers. She also enjoyed many years of playing Canasta games, with a special group of friends every week, at the Senior Center until the Covid-19 Pandemic restricted opportunities to gather socially. Virginia was very fond of her Church family at Lincoln Park Baptist Church and so appreciative of their love and kindness.
She is survived by her children: Charles “Chuck” (Pamela) Tontz of Oshkosh, WI, Delcy Brockman of Phoenix, AZ, and Jennifer (Monte) Graybeal of Wenatchee, WA; step-children: Ann (Steve) Erickson of Coos Bay, OR, Bill (Lori) Cunningham of Wenatchee, WA, and Jim (Laurie) Cunningham of Seattle, WA; step-son-in-law, Jeff Berger of Ninilchik, AK; sister, Pat Scott of Wichita, KS; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Fred “Junior” and Roy Douglas; sister, Geraldine Norris; step-daughter, Mary Berger; and grandson, Shawn Graybeal.
A Memorial Service to honor Virginia’s life will be at Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 286 Crawford Ave, Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Brian Ernsberger will officiate. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic social distancing guidelines and restrictions, the family recognizes and understands that all who wish to be present may not be able to attend. Private family interment will follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N Western Ave, Wenatchee, WA . Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.