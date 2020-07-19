Virginia W. Penfold
January 27, 1922 - July 12, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Virginia Mae Westover Penfold passed away in her home on July 12, 2020, at the age of 98. Virginia was born in Dayton, WA, on January 27, 1922, to Victor Westover and Ermerth (Bramlett) Westover. Virginia was raised in the Bellingham area. Being the first child and grandchild to both her paternal and maternal side of the family, she was pampered, spoiled, and allowed to reign over her world for her entire life.
Virginia attended Meridian High School and graduated salutatorian, in 1940. During WWII, Virginia and her sister, Donna, (better known as Dee) worked as plane spotters on the roof of the high school. After high school, Virginia matriculated at Walla Walla College, pursuing a teaching degree. Prior to graduation, she student-taught at a one-room schoolhouse in Mt. Vernon, WA. where she met Lynn and Janet, two students who attended her school. Their father, Jesse Francis Penfold, a divorcee, had told his children, “When you find the woman you want to be your mommy, let me know”. They did, and through teacher-parent conferences, church, and Saturday family dinners, he courted her. He said he first noticed how straight her stocking seams were – all the way up. Virginia remembered that he was an amazing reader at that first meeting. While tidying up her classroom, Jesse was able to read a National Geographic – upside down. They were married on June 10, 1947.
Virginia raised seven children and attended summer college classes, receiving her Bachelor Degree in Education from Central Washington University in 1963. She continued to sponsor students and the education department throughout her life. During her career, she taught in Dryden, Wenatchee, and at Lee Elementary School in East Wenatchee, WA. Virginia’s greatest joy was teaching others to read. She was the embodiment of a lifelong learner and sparked the same joy in hundreds of young minds, including her future son-in-law. She truly had a gift for education. She frequently answered questions with, “let’s look it up”. Virginia retired from Lee School in 1982.
Virginia visited four continents, including trips to England with her sister, Dee, and family friend, Mrs. Alice Hussey. She rented an apartment in Spain with her good friend, Ida Todd, and enjoyed boat trips to Morocco and through the Panama Canal. She walked the Great Wall of China and the Brooklyn Bridge.
Virginia was active in AAUW, on the board for Agency on Aging, and a docent at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. She donated to many non-profits for children, education, and the arts. Virginia was a member of the Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church in East Wenatchee.
She was a lover of books, travel, roses, quilting, chocolate, and family. The order of preference was fluid. She frequently asked, “Why have I lived so long? What is it that God wants me to do?” Virginia did not realize the joy, knowledge, cheer, and love she brought to those who knew her. The warmth of her love will be felt through the many quilts she has made and shared with family and friends. She will be missed every day.
She leaves behind her brother, Victor Westover; six children: Janet Laurel Edwards, Jennefer Lane Penfold, Jon Lawton Penfold, Judith Linea Penfold, Joel Loren Penfold, and Jill Noelle Penfold Todd; cousins; and innumerable grand and great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna “Dee” Gottschall; husband, Jesse Francis Penfold; son, Lynn Penfold; and a grandson, Jon Penfold.
Services will be held at the Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church, at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Children International.