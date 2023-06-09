Vivian Annette Paine
March 4, 1940 – May 7, 2023
Vivian Annette Paine
March 4, 1940 – May 7, 2023
Federal Way, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Vivian Annette Paine, 83, formerly of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully in Federal Way, WA, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Born Vivian Annette Wright, on March 4, 1940, in Edenton, NC, to Robert and Mary (Hofler) Wright; she was the fourth of five children.
She spent her early life in Edenton, and at the age of 16, she met the love of her life, Charles Paine, at a United Services Organization dance at the Edenton Naval Air Station in September of 1955. They married on April 14, 1956, and made their home in Edenton, where they welcomed their first child, Gerald “Jerry,” in March of 1957.
Early in 1958, Charles was discharged from the Marine Corps and they moved to Wenatchee, where Charles was raised. He went to work for the Wenatchee Fire Department, and in July of 1958, their second child, Diantha “Dee,” was born.
In 1960, Vivian convinced Charles to move back to Edenton, and in March of 1961, their third child, Leslie, was born.
Charles became a welder and accepted a job at the Norfolk Naval Base in 1963. In December of 1963, their fourth child, Robin, was born in Newport News, VA. In June of 1965, the family moved back to Wenatchee, where Vivian lived for most of her adult life, except for a short five year time-frame, in Kennewick, WA, between 1979 to 1982, and in San Leandro, CA, between 1982 and 1984.
She and Charlie moved back to Wenatchee, where she lived until October of 2021, when she moved in with Dee and her husband in Federal Way, WA.
Vivian held a variety of jobs over her life including: stay at home mom, while her kids were young, and several clerical and secretarial positions. Her favorite job was as a Bingo Manager and she was very successful as the general manager for the Wenatchee Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) Bingo, and subsequently, as the manager for the Senior Center Bingo in Wenatchee. She retired in August of 2002, when Charles was diagnosed with Cancer.
Vivian is survived by her four children: Gerald “Jerry” Paine and spouse, Kathy Schweitzer of East Wenatchee, WA, Diantha “Dee” Draeger and Scott of Federal Way, WA, Leslie Jackson of Kennewick, WA, Robin Vetter and Dave of Raymond, WA; and a brother, John Wright of Biloxi, MS; 12 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother; two sisters; one grandchild; and a son-in-law.
There will be an Honor of Life Celebration planned for July. Arrangments are in the care of Elemental Burial & Cremation, Seattle, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
