Vivian Ruth MacPhail Ward, age 81, entered her Heavenly home on May 27, 2023. Mrs. Ward was born on January 13, 1942, in Wenatchee, WA. She was the third of nine children in the farming family of Earl and Alverda MacPhail.
She attended Magic Valley College in Idaho, and Columbia Christian College in Portland, OR. She moved to Seattle, WA, where she worked as a biographer in the University of Washington Library. She married Donald Gene Ward November 14, 1964. The couple continued to live in Seattle, parenting his three children for several more years, then settled at Oyehut, WA, near Ocean Shores, WA, 34 years ago. Vivian worked in the China department of Fredrick and Nelson in Seattle; in Ocean Shores, she obtained her Forestry Certification and worked for the State Parks. She was also a homeschool teacher for many children, and then worked for the Polynesian Hotel in Ocean Shores.
Vivian loved playing the piano for church and donating time to the food bank. She prepared and delivered food to those in need. Vivian is known for her unshakable faith in God, and she left this world peacefully.
Vivian is survived by eight siblings; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren who will miss her deeply.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Galilean Lutheran Church, 824 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores, WA. Cremation Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Vivian Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.