W. C. "Bill" Morris
Wenatchee, WA
Many people may remember Bill as the former Treasurer of the Chelan County PUD or the business manager of Lake Chelan Yacht Club. He passed away on August 3, 2021. Bill was born February 1, 1928, to William B. and Alice Snyder Morris in Bothell, WA. Born on his father’s birthday, he was the fourth of five children. He grew up in Bothell and Woodinville, WA, and graduated from Bothell High School in 1946, where among other things, he played baseball and basketball and picked up the nickname, “Hot Shot”.
After high school, his dad’s job as a mail sorter took him from Bothell to Wenatchee, WA, and Bill followed. He attended Wenatchee Valley College and then Central Washington College. He completed his college education at the University of Washington, where he earned a degree in accounting.
Prior to finishing college, he was called to serve in the U.S. Army as a supply sergeant in Korea, from 1950 to 1952. He had fond memories of meeting up with his sister, Jo (an airline stewardess), while on R&R, in Japan.
In 1953, Bill married Dorothy Dunkin. They had four children: Charles (Rick), William D., Valerie, and Kevin. There are many wonderful memories: boat camping trips, a trip to Disneyland with Job’s Daughters, going to out-of-town Wenatchee Panther football games, and at the cabin at Lake Chelan, which he built with a little help from friends and family. He was a great dad. He enjoyed being a grandpa and great-grandpa, attending baseball games, track meets, an occasional piano recital, and more recently lacrosse matches.
Bill started at the PUD in 1952 as a meter reader. He thought it was the “best job in the place,” working on and off until he left to attend the UW. After graduation, he returned to the PUD as a junior accountant and, over his 31 year career, was promoted to Deputy Treasurer, then Controller, and then Treasurer. Some of the work he thought most interesting was working with bonds sold to finance and pay off major projects, like the construction of Rocky Reach Dam.
In 1986, he married Nobi, and they had 35 years together. He was also a good dad to her children, Karen and Shannon. Bill introduced Nobi to boating, which they both loved. As their boats grew bigger (which is the way it often goes), their moorings changed from Lake Chelan to Anacortes, WA. They enjoyed extended boat trips to the San Juan Islands, WA, and British Columbia.
Volunteer work was a big part of Bill’s life. He was a long-time member of the Kiwanis. He served on the boards of Campfire, the YMCA, and North Central ESD. He was a member of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club, where for 28 years he served as Treasurer, Secretary, and Business Manager.
Bill was an avid bowler for decades. He participated in league bowling up until the last few years. At 84, he rolled a 300 or perfect game. He was elected to the Hall of Fame of the Wenatchee Bowling Association.
Bill was preceded in death by his sisters: Dorothy (Jo) Woodruff, Martha (Jonn) Morris, and Mary Thiele. He is survived by his wife, Nobi, sister, Ede Daniels; children: Rick (Lynda) Morris, Valerie (Mike) Morris-Lent, and Kevin (Darlene) Morris, step-children: Karen Diede and Shannon Diede (Mark Gibbs); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Bill’s Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, on August 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.; luncheon to follow at Pybus Market Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assisted by Chapel by the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to your favorite charity.