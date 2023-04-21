Wallace J. “Wally” Fowler

Wally (Wallace J.) Fowler, 88, peacefully passed away on March 22, 2023, after a brief illness with cancer in Wenatchee, WA. Born, baptized, and raised in Kalispell, MT, Wally confirmed his faith at Trinity Lutheran Church, graduated from Flathead Valley High School, served in the Montana National Guard, and made many life-long friends.
Wally often said the best things that happened to him, were being born to a Christian mother and marrying Lucille. Wally and Lucille's loving union flourished with three children: Paul, Janet, and David. The family moved to Wenatchee in 1969, where Lucille preceded Wally in death in 2021, after 66 years of marriage.
Many fondly remember Wally during his volunteer service and lengthy retail career as a manager and owner in Wenatchee. Passionate about reading and playing various card games, he also played pool, bowled, and golfed. Wally "Grampie" holds a special place in the hearts of his children; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; the Wednesday Morning Men's Bible Study group; loved ones as family, Tim Plute and Carrie Schoenfelder; family members in North Dakota and Montana; and his beloved church family at St. Paul's Lutheran.
Many thanks to the RiverWest staff and Hospice of Wenatchee caregivers.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on May 13, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 312 Palouse St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Donations to remember Wally's life can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran School at this address.
