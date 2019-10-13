Walter Allen Pike
Wenatchee, WA
Walter Allen Pike, our brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly, August 28, 2019. He, was born October 15, 1948, in Burbank, CA. He was the son of William and Priscilla Pike, little brother of Bill Pike and Prudy Lou Drew. The family lived in Anchorage, AK, for a while, before settling in the south Seattle, WA, area. Walt attended schools in Seattle, Burien, and Des Moines, WA, graduating from Mt. Rainier High School, class of 1966. He attended Eastern Washington University for a year before enlisting in the United States Army to serve his country. As a Green Beret, he was deployed to Vietnam in the summer of 1969, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. Walt was honorably discharged from the Army, January 1974. Walt, then, attended the University of Washington, but, soon left to follow his dream of becoming a chef. Walt met Leslee Reich, the love of his life, while working at the Top Of the I, located in the Holiday Inn near Sea Tac airport. They married, and soon returned to Leslee’s hometown of Wenatchee, WA. There, Walt continued working at his craft for the next forty years. That’s a lot of good cooking folks! Walt will be greatly missed by family and friends. Rest In Peace, little brother, uncle, and friend, in the loving arms of God. We want to thank Bob’s Classic for the very “classy” remembrance they held in Walt’s honor. Also, our appreciation to Dante at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home for all of his assistance. Walt's and Leslee's ashes will be placed in internment at Tahoma National Cemetery.