Walter David Brooks, Jr.
East Wenatchee, WA
Walter David Brooks, Jr. passed away in peace and comfort, on October 31, 2021, due to COVID complications, at the age of 74. He was born on August 24,1946, in Buffalo, NY, to Walter, Sr. and Josephine (Cunningham) Brooks. The family eventually moved to the Spokane, WA, area, where at the age of ten Walter was moved to Eastern Washington State Hospital to spend his formative years. As his abilities and skills became apparent, he was given the opportunity to move to Mission Vista Group Home in East Wenatchee, WA, in 1980. There, he flourished and demonstrated his admirable work ethic and capabilities, holding several jobs over the years, of which he was genuinely proud. Walter again demonstrated his abilities by transitioning from the group home to living in apartment settings for a number of years, with a variety of roommates. Undoubtedly, the height of his incredible life growth was to then meet, date, and ultimately marry, Mary Kay Craven, in 2007.
Walter was a principled, ethical, and honest man who expected a lot of himself and others. He took his responsibilities seriously, as he did his friends and relationships. He had many "families" over the years, who supported and included him; Mission Vista staff, the Robertsons, the Cravens and Ambitions. But he never lost his devotion to his biological family, and it was with great joy that he was able to reconnect with his mother before she passed, and to re-establish a relationship with his sister.
He was a very active and interactive individual who loved to participate in Washington Special Olympics, particularly being on the teams for bowling, soccer, and gear manager for the softball team. He enjoyed traveling, having gone on numerous trips in and out of state, over the years. He had a terrific sense of humor and was not above playing tricks on his friends and co-workers.
Walter's life was a success story! Not necessarily in regards to money or material things but the impressive way that he gained his status of independence, which was so important to him. He was presented with choices, made them, and followed through, growing from someone residing in an institution, cut off from his family, to living on his own, being married, and living life to its fullest.
Walt was blessed to have the support of individuals and agencies, who were there for him over the course of his life; the amazing legacy staff and management at Mission Vista (you know who you are!), the dedicated staff and team at Ambitions in this last year), Developmental Disabilities Administration (J.C.(R.I.P) and T.H.), the coaches and volunteers with Special Olympics (John and Carolyn), and so, so many others.
Walter is survived by his sister, Barbara; and nephew, Robert; his extended families of Rob and Janie Robertson; Gary and Katie Craven; Wes and Linda Craven; and Tac and Pinky Craven. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mary Kay Brooks.
Walter is interred in St. John, WA, fittingly, in the family plot with his mother and father.
Due to the present conditions, in lieu of a service, memorials may be made in his name. He would be pleased if you chose the Mission Vista Quality of Life Fund, 630 N. Chelan Avenue, Ste. A-1, Wenatchee, WA, 98801 and/or Washington State Special Olympics at http://specialolympicswashington.org/.