Walter Franklin Horan III
May 25, 1968 - October 31, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
After leading a bright life, defined by a love of music and a mastery of joy, Walter Franklin "Walt" Horan III, 53, passed away on October 31, 2021. Born in Wenatchee, WA, on May 25, 1968, to Mike and Arlene "Andy" Horan, Walter was the eighth of ten siblings. His arrival joined Mike and Andy's two families and brought the world its most brilliant light.
Walter grew up on the family ranch in Sunnyslope, where he raised animals for 4-H and was an integral part of the family's apple and pear orchards. Summers were spent in the orchard with his family, including numerous cousins from all across the country, who joined in the summer harvest. Countless memories were made filling those hot summer days with laughter, singing, and playing guitar together. While there was always more work to be done, Walter filled most of his free time with his true love, music. From his modest early days as frontman in various garage bands, Walter's musical talent grew over his lifetime. He followed his ambitions after high school to tour the Northwest with his band, High Risk and recently, his band, No Promises.
Walter loved helping people and pursued both an education and career in hearing healthcare. He earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Audiology from Washington State University, and his Doctorate of Audiology from Salus University. Walter was a lifelong "Coug" and always found his way back home to Pullman, WA, to cheer on his beloved team. Walter began his career as an audiologist with the Wenatchee Valley Medical Center. He founded Horan Hearing and Balance Center, in 2005, and then, went on to open Horan and Fevold Hearing Clinic offices in Wenatchee and Moses Lake, WA, in 2009, with his good friend and fellow audiologist, Justin Fevold.
Walter is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jean Horan. Theirs is a true love story. They met on a blind date and were married ten months later. He serenaded her on their wedding day and continued to do so throughout their time together, finding Jean in the crowd at his band's shows and singing to her as if she were the only person in the room. They made the most wonderful life together camping, Jeeping, hiking, skiing, paddleboarding, and traveling the world. But spending time with family and friends was their most cherished pastime.
He gave freely of himself, his time, and his material possessions. Walt was a collector and connector of people. His superpower was making everyone feel they were uniquely special. Everyone he connected with: nephews, nieces, brothers, sisters, cousins, parents, family, friends, band members, co-workers, colleagues, employees, patients, and neighbors, walked away a better person, after spending time with Walt. Walter had an incredible warmth and a generous spirit. He was treasured by all who were fortunate to know him. The world has lost a bit of music and joy, and it will not be the same without him.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew. His memory will be cherished by his siblings: Kim (Steve) Maier, Carol Horan Rainey, Joy (Ed Kielbon) Horan, Vera Porcella, Debra (Dave) Smith, Mike (Marilyn) Horan, James Horan, Danny Horan, and Sally (Sterling) Knipfer. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Walter will be remembered for his many contributions to his community. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Walter's life, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walter and Jean Horan Scholarship Fund at Washington State University or Word Movement at www.wordmovement.org, in honor of Walt's love of and respect for Veterans.