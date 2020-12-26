Walter L. Sheldon
September 9, 1958 - December 15, 2020
Moses Lake, WA
Walter L. Sheldon, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Walter was born in Inglewood, CA, on September 9, 1958, to Lyle and Mary “Faye” Sheldon. He attended special education school in Omak, Wenatchee, and Spokane, WA. After turning 21, Walter lived in various adult family homes the rest of his life. They included Antonian School in Spokane, and over 40 years in Moses Lake, WA, at Jupiter Ridge, along with various Adult Family Homes; the past six years he was at the Smith Adult Family Home. He worked at the Goodwill for over 25 years. He was active in the community, including the Special Olympics. Walter enjoyed visiting family on weekends and taking vacation trips to California. He loved to watch the Seahawks play football, and to watch trains, especially those that went past his parent’s orchard in East Wenatchee, WA.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Sheldon; and sister-in-law, Margaret “Mopsy” Sheldon. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Evans, and her husband, Robert Evans, of East Wenatchee, WA. He has one nephew, Scott Evans of Bakersfield, CA; and one niece, Alicia Evans of Kent, WA.
Walter will be dearly missed by his family and caregivers. We appreciate the Smith Family and staff at the Adult Family Home. We wish to also thank the doctors and nurses at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WA, who provided compassionate care in his final days.