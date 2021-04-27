Walter Lawrence Hills
North Bend, WA
(formerly of Blewett Pass, WA)
Walter Lawrence Hills was born in a tent on Blewett Pass, WA, on January 13, 1923. He was the fifth of Charles and Rosina Hills' nine children. He attended school through his junior year in Peshastin, Wa. At that time, he quit to help build the family home on Blewett Pass.
In 1942, Walt married Donna Gere. In 1943, they moved to Snoqualmie, WA, in order for Walt to take a job at the Weyerhaeuser Company Mill. After having their first child, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and attended basic training at Kearns Army Base in Kearns, UT. After basic training, he was transferred to March Field Air Force Base, in Riverside, CA. He was stationed there for 35 months as a member of the Medical Air Corps. Walt proudly served his country until 1946. They moved back to Snoqualmie and he returned to work at Weyerhaeuser. Three more children were added to the family during that time.
In 1959, he married Ruth Edmunds and moved to North Bend, WA. They had two children. During those years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and many other outdoor activities with friends and family in eastern Washington. He spent time serving on the church board with Snoqualmie Church of the Nazarene, and as a Sunday School Superintendent. He also went on six World and Witness trips to various countries around the world.
He retired from Weyerhaueser, in 1982, as a foreman, after 40 years of service.
Walt passed away peacefully at his home in North Bend, WA, on April 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; and three children: Linda, Walter Jr., and Marion. He is survived by three children: Melvin (Lisa), Marjorie, and Russ (Dalene); eight grandchildren: Kerri, Brian, Anthony, Kris, Myles, Chanse, Noah, and Servahn; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Walt will be greatly missed by many loved ones.
Services are going to be held on April 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Snoqualmie Church of the Nazarene, 39051 SE Park St., Snoqualmie, WA.