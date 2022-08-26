Wanda Ellsworth Roberts
May 2, 1926 - August 23, 2022
Wanda Ellsworth Roberts
May 2, 1926 - August 23, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
At 96 years old, Wanda E. Roberts passed peacefully the early morning of August 23, 2022, at Avamere Retirement Home. Wanda was born in Oroville, WA, to Fred and Elizabeth Sanford, on May 2, 1926. She moved to Wenatchee, WA, when she was about four years old, grew up there, and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1944.
She moved to New York for a few years and worked as a model, then moved back to Wenatchee, where she met and married the love of her life, Naval Officer Robert “Bob” Roberts in 1950.
The couple then moved to Whidbey Island Naval Base. They traveled extensively throughout Bob's naval career. Wanda was the epitome of a perfect naval wife and excelled in and cherished that time of her life.
They welcomed three children: Margaret “Cookey”, Roberta “Robbie” and William “Bill”. They eventually retired to summers in a beautiful home on Lake Chelan, and winters in Bouse, AZ.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her daughter, Robbie. She was also the last surviving member of her immediate family; preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters; several brothers and sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Cookey Bickle; her son, Bill Roberts; two granddaughters: Sarah Bickle and Kacey Quintana; and their families; and one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Quintana.
Wanda was a beloved wife and mother and cherished friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Service will be held at Jones & Jones - Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on September 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., for all family, friends and loved ones, followed by a private family burial at Conconully Cemetery. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjones-betts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
