Wanda L. Cook-Evans
October 9, 1939- April 24, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Wanda was born in Mt. Pisgah, AR, and moved to Chelan Falls, WA, at the age of 11, where she finished her education and began working in the fruit industry. At the age of 20, she moved to Wenatchee, WA, where she met her first husband, while working as a roller skating carhop at the local A&W. They had three daughters that they raised together, on their little farm up Squilchuck Creek. During the time her daughters were young, she was a homemaker and eventually went out into the workforce, where she did various clerical jobs and supervisory positions in the fruit industry.
In 1980, she met Ken Evans and they later married on May 25, 1996, in Coeur d'Alene, ID. They enjoyed traveling in their RV. Some of her favorite places to travel were the Washington coast and visiting family in Arkansas.
A few of her favorite things were raising her dogs, feeding and watching the birds in her yard, growing roses, collecting elephants specifically with their trunks up, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Cooking and baking for her family was how she showed her love.
She was a member of the Wenatchee Eagles (F.O.E.) Auxiliary #204 for 45 years. Wanda was strong, loving, caring, independent, funny, selfless, and compassionate. These characteristics are reflected in her daughters, who instilled these values in her grandchildren.
Wanda is survived by her husband of nearly 25 years, Ken Evans of Wenatchee, WA; three daughters: Sheri Harrison (Rob) of East Wenatchee, WA, Sheli Kane of Cashmere, WA, and Staci Schuster (Neil) of Seabeck, WA; grandchildren: Austen Helvey (Emma) of Riga, MI, Gavin Schuster of Port Orchard, WA, Paige Schuster of Seabeck, WA, Shiann Kane of Cashmere, WA, and Madison Harrison of East Wenatchee, WA; two great-grandchildren: Claire and Charles Helvey of Riga, MI; three brothers: James Griffin of East Wenatchee, WA, Terry Griffin of Wenatchee, WA, and Rex Griffin of Malaga, WA; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Zelma Griffin; sister, Nona Heyen; niece, Kelly Wolff, and her youngest brother, Jerry "Fuzzy" Griffin.
A Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021. All who wish to attend are welcome.
In Lieu of Flowers please donate to your local Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.