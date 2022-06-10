Wanda L. Smith of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at Wenatchee Valley Clinic Hospital, on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the age of 92 years. Wanda was born and raised in Wenatchee, WA, and was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She would graduate high school from Upper Columbia Academy in 1948.
Wanda spent 15 years as a licensed practical nurse at Central Washington Hospital. She would take a ten-year sabbatical to help care for her grandchildren. Returning to work for her brother, Mike, for 29 more years. She finally retired at the age of 89.
Wanda is lovingly remembered by her three girls: Cindy Beattie, Sandy Gibbs, Patty (Tom) Frazier; brothers: Mike Wood and John (Mary) Wood; eight grandchildren: Nathan Rouse, Chad Tucker, Brandon Tucker, Stephanie Gibbs, Jason (Bianca) Rouse, Josh (Melissa) Gibbs, Spencer Gibbs, and Jordan Frazier; great- grandchildren: Gwen, Emme, Kendra, Maddie, Lashley, Brody, Olivia, Saylor and Oliver; and many loved nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Smith; parents: Russell (Esther) Wood; and four siblings: Geneva Stumpf, June Larson, Dave Wood, and Jerry Wood.
A Memorial will be held on June 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 508 N Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.