Wanda Lea Gallagher
Manson, WA
Wanda Lea Gallagher, 93, went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2020, with family by her side in Manson, WA. We lost one of the most wonderful old timers of Chelan and Manson, WA. She was born on November 13, 1927, in Elmore City, OK, to parents, Edna and James Wright. Wanda and her family moved to California. She met Ozap "Blackie" Scribner in California. Ozap and Wanda married, in 1946, in Chelan. They made their home here in Chelan and Manson area. They were together, until he passed, in 1969. She later, met Larry Gallagher and they married on September 1, 1971. She remained in the Chelan and Manson area.
Larry and Wanda owned and operated their own apple orchards and became members of Trout Apples. Wanda worked in the apple warehouse as did many of the orchardists wives.
Wanda was an active member of the North Shore Bible Church and participated in many church events and activities. She would have bible studies at her house. The most important thing in her life was the Lord Jesus Christ.
Many people would call Wanda, "grandma" and stop by for her famous chocolate chip cookies. Her family would come from all over to eat her biscuits and gravy, and chicken pot pie. You were never disappointed. She always welcomed you with open arms. Wanda loved to have people come over and to play the domino game called Chicken Foot. Anywhere from kids, to great-grandchildren, to friends, would play with her. No one could ever win against her. She remained the Chicken Foot champion, till the day she passed.
Wanda came from a close-knit family. Her older sister, Susie, would have a huge family gathering for the holidays. This was a tradition that was passed down through the siblings. When it was Wanda's turn, people came to enjoy this tradition with her. If you ask anyone who knew her, they will tell you that she was the best cook they ever knew.
Her hobbies included traveling and camping. Wanda and Larry loved to go camping and travelled to many national parks around the country. Lake Conconully was their favorite spot to enjoy a family camp excursion.
Wanda was preceded in death by her six siblings: Susie, Evelyn, Vernon, Winnie, James, and Oliver; her husband, Ozap "Blackie" Scribner; husband, Larry Gallagher; and son, Bill Gallagher. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses: Gordon and Jayne Gallagher of Arizona, Jim Scribner and Coni Ryan of Washington; two daughters and their spouses: Joyce and Jackie Williams of California, and Janice and Mark Shorter of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be on a later date. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.