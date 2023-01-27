Wanda Lee (Vickery) McCarver
May 3, 1934 – January 12, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Wanda Lee (Vickery) McCarver, 88, of Wenatchee, WA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She spent her last days at home surrounded by her loving family.
Wanda Vickery was born May 3, 1934, to Leonard and Edith (Dunn) Vickery in Stella, AR. As a young child, she picked cotton with her dad on the family farm. Her family relocated to Orondo, WA, in 1943. While rollerskating in Orondo, she met and fell in love with Searles McCarver. Wanda and Searles were married in 1953, and soon welcomed their sons: Daniel and Randall. The family moved to a pear orchard there in 1965, where Wanda raised her sons as a homemaker. After her sons were grown, she and Searles toured the U.S. on a Goldwing motorcycle. Wanda was an active and involved grandma who always had time for a story and a cuddle with her grandchildren, as well as teaching them about her hobbies. She was an avid antique collector and belonged to the local Attic Dusters antique club for several years. She loved yard sales and often took her grandchildren with her to help her find treasures. Wanda worked hard at and took pride in her beautiful garden beds, especially her roses and irises. She had many close and lifelong friends and in her later years, looked forward to visits from her dear friend Debbie Farnsworth. Wanda was a devoted believer and follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was an active church member and attended several services a week for much of her adult life, until circumstances of health became a factor.
Wanda leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Denise McCarver; grandchildren: Marci (Josh) Anderson, Amber (Brandon) Miller , Tiffany (Derek) Lee, Jeremy (Sereth) McCarver and Jamie (Reyes) McCarver. As well as ten great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brother, Rudy Vickery; and sisters: Faye Kronholm, and Gloria Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Searles; son, Daniel; parents Leonard and Edith; brothers: Sam and Doug; and sister, Clema.
The family wishes to thank Confluence Health Hospice for their excellent and heartfelt care they provided.
There will be no funeral service per Wanda's request. The family welcomes you to share your memories to the Jones & Jones-Betts online memorial page: www.jonesjonesbetts.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or charity of your choice.