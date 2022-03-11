Wanda Marie Lara-Hebron, 61, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on February 26, 2022, after a three year battle with cancer. Paul and Wanda moved to Arizona from Renton, WA, in 2017. Wanda was born on March 18, 1960, to Frank Reyes Lara and Wanda Louise in Monterey, CA. Wanda spent most of her life in Washington State, attending public schools in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. She attended Wenatchee Valley College: Art, Drama, Music; Trend Business College: Legal Secretary and Bookkeeping.
Wanda's career included running a daycare, a bookstore, working as a bail bond agent, and working in property management. She was an accomplished worship leader, bible teacher, and mentor. In 2002, she met Paul Hebron, and they wed in 2003, Wanda had two children, Joshua Logan Redfield and Caleb Thomas Bagwell, from previous marriages.
Wanda was predeceased by her sister, Sharon; and mother, Wanda. She is survived by her father, Frank, Sr.; husband, Paul, sisters: Juanita and Colleen; brother, Frankie, Jr.; half-sister, Jamie; sons: Joshua and Caleb; two daughters-in-law; five grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and other family members.
My beautiful love. I miss your smile, your laughter, our conversations, and the warmth of your presence. Yours, Paul.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Concluding Services and Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 5:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To send flowers to the family of Wanda Lara-Hebron, please visit Tribute Store.
