Wanda Raye Watson Taylor
Burlington, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Wanda passed away on October 19, 2020, in Burlington, WA, at Creekside Continuing Care, at the age of 88. She had moved to Burlington, in 2018, to be closer to her daughter. Wanda was born on October 13, 1932, in Oxford, AR, to Willie and Lettie Watson, on a farm. She was the oldest of three children. In 1938, a tornado went through and started a fire in the house her dad had built, and destroyed it, so her family decided to travel to Wenatchee, WA, to work in the fruit. They then returned to Arkansas, and Wanda started school there. Around 1944, her parents decided to return to Wenatchee, to live permanently. Wanda attended many local schools and did attend two years in Indianapolis, IN, due to her mother becoming ill with tuberculosis. She graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1951.
Wanda married the love of her life, Walter Taylor, on February 27, 1951, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Wanda had two children: Janette and William “Bud”. They moved, in 1954, to their first home in East Wenatchee, WA, and lived in the same house for 64 years.
Wanda started working at a young age, helping her parents with picking cotton, as her parents were sharecroppers. After marriage, she would work the summers in various packing sheds, sorting cherries, and packing apples, pears, and peaches. Wanda was a homemaker, sewing the family clothes and canning.
Wanda was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was an accomplished pinochle player and belonged to a pinochle group that met monthly. She also loved dogs and birds. She had parakeets. She taught one to whistle the theme song to “The Bridge Over the River Kwai”. She had dogs after she and Walt stopped traveling. She always carried dog biscuits in her pockets, to feed to any dogs she came across. She also enjoyed feeding the birds, bringing in big bags of seed, especially for the quail. She always had a garden with lots of flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed growing tomatoes to give away. Wanda loved painting with oils and watercolors of quails and landscape scenes. The pictures are displayed in her family’s homes. She also enjoyed finding bargains at yard sales with family and friends. If you started admiring a yard sale item she had displayed, she gave it to you. Wanda loved to travel. She just loved to go. Starting with Sunday drives, to finally becoming a snowbird, traveling to Yuma, AZ, in the winter, and returning in the spring. She traveled throughout Canada and the U.S. Her favorite place was Lincoln City, OR.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walt, whom she cared for several years of his life before passing; grandson, Jeremy Taylor; and brother, Paul Watson. Her survivors include daughter, Janette Barnhart (Jeff); son, William “Bud” Taylor (Yvonne); brother, Doyle Watson (Janet); sister-in-law, Marta Watson; grandsons: John Barnhart, Joseph Barnhart, and Benjamin Taylor; and five great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Creekside Continuing Care, and Hospice of the Northwest, for the loving care that was given to Wanda.
A Private Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Wenatchee Humane Society at https://www.wenatcheehumane.org/
donate-online or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.