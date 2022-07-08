Wanda Stallings

On July 5, 2022, our cherished mother, gently left her loved ones. She was born the youngest of five children to Ruby and Dick Hink on February 14, 1926. New to Sunnyslope, as a child in the fifth grade, she hatched a plot to get the attention of young Stan Stallings. She brazenly asked to borrow his brand-new bike. Already smitten, he was only too happy to accommodate this little cuties request. When she returned it two weeks later, they became an item that resulted in their marriage on September 8, 1946. Together, they raised three daughters: Dayle, Karen and Lana, all here in Wenatchee, WA. They taught their daughters by example the values of honesty, kindness, and hard work.
Wanda was a homemaker and did volunteer work at the hospital until the girls were out of grade school. Then, she worked as a paralegal for the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee school districts. Many children from the Sunnyslope Grade School will her for the go power she gave out on the playground.
She will be remembered for her ever-present smile, positive words, and gentleness. Her humility was inspiring. Sewing was her favorite hobby, and she could make anything. She even made a suit for Stan, which he proudly wore to work. She was a very creative person, and she had a real knack for making the most mundane task run. She was the best.
She is survived by daughters: Dayle Rushing, Karen Stallings, and Lana Granger; and husband, Roy; grandchildren: Areigha and husband, Dalton Shaw, Dominick, Tatus, Elaina and Kiana; great-great-grandchildren: Drizzt and Sarina.
The loss of our mother, the glue and spark of the family, leaves a void in our hearts for now, but we look confidently forward to the day soon to come, when we will see her and daddy again!
Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
