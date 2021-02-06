Wanda Verlee Scheaffer Howerton
Wenatchee, WA
Wanda Verlee Scheaffer Howerton, 93, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on January 22, 2021, at home surrounded with love. Wanda was born on November 15, 1927, to Lester and Gladys (Platz) Scheaffer in Leavenworth, WA. Wanda grew up in Peshastin as an only child, attending school, and working in orchards. She met and married Harold William "Red" Howerton on August 4, 1951, and then in April of 1955, was blessed with a daughter, Lynette Verlee Howerton Fisher.
Wanda lovingly cared for her family and continued to work till the age of 90. Most notably, at Antels Pollen and at Costco for CDS as a product demonstrator "snack lady." She was an active member of Wenatchee First Assembly of God and considered many of its members to be extended family. Wanda made the best Christmas cookies and would feed anyone who came to her house. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Lynette, and husband, Daniel Fisher; grandson, Jay Fisher; granddaughter, Jennifer Fisher Jorgensen, and husband, Branden Jorgensen; and three great-grandchildren: Maxwell, Landon, and Evany.
The family has decided to postpone services till better weather. The date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or to the Shriners, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.