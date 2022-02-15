Wanita Morene Shank
December 4, 1927 - February 3, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Wanita Morene “Neats” Shank passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family in Wenatchee, WA, on February 3, 2022. She was born on December 4, 1927, to John and Mary Stanaway in Wenatchee, WA, and was the eighth of nine children. Wanita lived her entire life in the Entiat Valley.
Her younger years were spent hiking, skating, and working on the Stanaway family farm and orchard. Through WW II, she worked at local fruit packing sheds and the Harris Sawmill Box Factory at Ardenvoir, WA. She attended Ardenvoir Grade School and graduated from Entiat High School in 1945. In August of 1946, she married Bob Shank, the love of her life. They started their family in a house they built together across the road from her parents.
Wanita was a creative lady who lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, friends, and community. Gardening, picnics and potlucks, hiking, oil painting, dancing, making jewelry, and identifying birds and wildflowers were some of her favorite activities. Cooking and baking, however, was her true gift. She excelled in the kitchen preparing meals and treats to express her love.
Over the years she mentored many family members, friends, and neighbors, and our house was always filled with someone there just to talk or eat a cookie. Wanita and her husband, Bob, were long-time members of the Entiat Friends Church and the Entiat Trail and Saddle Club. Our mom will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Wanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her brothers: John, Haven, Ralph, and Bob; and sisters: Leola, Emma, and Beulah. She is survived by her children: Bob (Nancy) Shank of East Wenatchee, WA; Ken (Bobbie) Shank of Wenatchee, WA; Kathleen (Larry) McBride of Corvallis, OR; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rachel Sines of LaGrande, OR; many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express our thanks to the staff and residents at Avamere in Wenatchee, WA, especially to all Wanita's friends she sat with in the dining room and to her “girls” and Ryan, those caregiver angels who helped her so much. We also want to express our thanks to Confluence Health's Hospice nurses who helped us with their compassionate services.
A Graveside Service will be held on April 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Entiat Valley Cemetery, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at the Entiat Friends Church, 2848 Entiat River Rd., Entiat, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Please express thoughts and memories in an online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.