Warren Marshall "Gus" Goodman was welcomed home to be with his Savior, Christ Jesus, whom he loved dearly on November 22, 2021. Gus was born on June 21, 1963, at the Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. He grew up in Malaga, WA, as the youngest of six kids and graduated from Calvary Baptist School, in 1981. Gus then joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1983. Later, Gus would continue his education at Seattle Bible College, where he would meet the love of his life, Dina Laroque, whom he married on May 27, 1989.
Valuing a strong work ethic, Gus worked in construction for many years to support his family, which grew to include a daughter and two sons that he adored. Those who spent time with Gus, came to know him for his strong faith, love of family, and his ability to bring joy and laughter into a room.
Possessing great passion to serve and praise God, Gus blessed many churches by leading worship, serving in youth ministries, and was known as a teacher, mentor, and father, for all who needed it. Gus and Dina followed their passion for serving youth when they became foster parents of more than 30 youth; many of whom came to know Gus and Dina as Mom and Dad.
Shortly after returning to the valley, Gus found a new passion in his PACT family, where he worked to provide support, compassion, and friendship, to those struggling with mental illness.
Gus leaves behind a legacy of an ever-growing family with arms open wide; as he is reunited with his parents, Wayne and Gloria Goodman. Those who continue to celebrate his life include his wife, Dina Goodman; daughter, Amanda Magrum; sons: James and Kellan Goodman; son-in-law, Devin Magrum; daughter-in-law, Kailyn Goodman; his grandkids: Alice Key, Lilly Magrum, and Ronan Magrum; as well as his three brothers: Bob, Gary, and Darrell Goodman; his sisters: Dawn French and Mary Riker; and many more friends welcomed as family by Gus’ outstretched arms.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 100 Apple Annie Ave., Cashmere, WA, on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements assisted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
