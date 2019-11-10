Warren Moyles
Cashmere, WA
At the close of a long life, well-lived, we must now say “Goodbye and Godspeed!” to our beloved husband, father, brother, mentor, and friend, Warren Moyles.
Warren transitioned peacefully from the embrace of his family to the arms of a loving Heavenly Father on November 1, 2019, following an extended battle with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's. He was 86. Warren was born on January 15, 1933, in Tacoma, WA, to Walter Moyles and Madge McQuary Moyles. Warren joined two older sisters, Helen and Dorothy. These were Depression years, and his father, although a trained accountant, was forced to supplement the family income by selling nylon stockings door to door. The streets were Warren’s playground, and as he grew older, borrowing whatever sports equipment he could find, he soon excelled at baseball and basketball, mixed with an occasional measure of mischief.
He developed his gift for music by learning to play the guitar and - upon his mother’s strong encouragement to take singing lessons - by rather reluctantly entertaining at community events with a variety of vocal solos. Family vacations were spent at a beach cabin on Vashon Island, where he and his dog, Tippy, would row out to meet passing freighters, then ride the towering waves back to shore in their leaky little dinghy. Sports at Stadium High School gave him a reason to keep his grades up, as did the Korean War, once he entered what was then The College of Puget Sound on a full basketball scholarship. Rising rapidly to team captain, high-scorer, and inspirational award winner, he had found his niche. He joined the Kappa Sigma fraternity and studied for a Biology major. Sweeping out the gymnasium after hours and weekend trail-clearing work at nearby Wright’s Park earned him just enough extra money to buy a dilapidated Model A with a rumble seat, which - although without brakes - served for several years to transport him and his buddies to games, soda shops, and sock hops.
A brief stint in the Air Force followed graduation, then a return to C.P.S. to earn a Master’s Degree in Physical Education. He continued his basketball involvement by organizing, coaching, and playing on A.A.U. teams in the Pacific Northwest League, where he met - aggressively - such early-day sports stand-outs as R.C. Owens and Elgin Baylor. Still, a career in teaching and coaching beckoned, which found Warren signing successive contracts with North Kitsap, Clover Park, and Shoreline School Districts. It was at Shoreline that a certain
French teacher caught his eye, and a first date soon became a long-term commitment to the love of his life, Julie LePenske.
Ironing out the ups and downs of courtship took some time, but their simple marriage ceremony at the home of her parents proved the beginning of a lifelong adventure. Opting to teach overseas for the Department of Defense, Warren and Julie were posted first, to Germany - where daughter, Kristin and son, Michael were born - then to Northern Italy, where they learned to appreciate the local wine and pasta, and finally to South Korea, where the children completed high school. Along the way, Warren served as regional sports coordinator, school administrator, and coach, dabbling on the side with art, music, drama, travel, and community service, while making many wonderful friends of all nationalities. Upon retirement to the upper Wenatchee Valley, Warren and Julie settled near Cashmere, where - against all advice - he planted grapes and became a pioneer winemaker, setting in motion a trend which has since grown into an area-wide industry.
A lifelong learner, Warren explored the world with confidence and curiosity. Quick to offer a helping hand or an encouraging word, he was a man of deep Christian faith, who sought God’s guidance in all his endeavors. He loved his family and was loved by them in return.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Julie; his daughter, Kristin (Clint) Janson of Spokane, WA; his son, Michael (Angela) Moyles of Colorado Springs, CO; a sister, Dorothy Beeles of Tacoma, WA, and grandchildren: Soren Janson, Annika Janson, and Ellie Kay Moyles.
Warm thanks to the staff of Mountain Meadows Assisted Living and to Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Warren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Warren’s name may be made to Cashmere Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 243, Cashmere, WA, 98815, or to Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, 12249 Ingalls Creek Rd., Peshastin, WA, 98847.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 303 Maple St., Cashmere, WA.